EXCLUSIVE! Suryaputra Karn actress Priya Bathija and Do Dil Ek Jaan fame Nikita Sharma BAG Atrangii channel's show Blood Farm

The channel is coming up with two shows Hara Sindoor and Parshuram apart from that, Atrangii will be launching one more show which is titled blood Farm.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 13:49
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel Atrangii - Dekhte Raho.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

We had already exclusively reported about the channel coming up with two shows Hara Sindoor and Parshuram.

And now, we have an exclusive update that the channel will be launching one more show which is titled blood Farm. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actresses like Priya Bathija and Nikita Sharma are roped in for this show. 

Nothing much is revealed about their characters yet. 

Nikita has done shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Halla Bol, Swaragini, Mahakali, Shakti among others. 

Meanwhile, Priya has done shows like Kasamh Se, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Ek Boond Ishq, Suryaputra Karn, Daayan among others. 

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

