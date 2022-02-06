EXCLUSIVE! Suryaputra Karn actress Priya Bathija and Do Dil Ek Jaan fame Nikita Sharma BAG Atrangii channel's show Blood Farm

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel Atrangii - Dekhte Raho.

We had already exclusively reported about the channel coming up with two shows Hara Sindoor and Parshuram.

And now, we have an exclusive update that the channel will be launching one more show which is titled blood Farm.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actresses like Priya Bathija and Nikita Sharma are roped in for this show.

Nothing much is revealed about their characters yet.

Nikita has done shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Halla Bol, Swaragini, Mahakali, Shakti among others.

Meanwhile, Priya has done shows like Kasamh Se, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Ek Boond Ishq, Suryaputra Karn, Daayan among others.

