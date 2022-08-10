Exclusive! Swaran Ghar Actress Shweta Sarangal to be a part of Dreamiyata’s Junooniyat!

Junooniyat starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana is a musical drama where all three enter into a music competition with different motives and fate will eventually step in to test their passion for music.
MUMBAI :Colors channel is coming up with a new show which will be launched soon.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors, and Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, and Gautam Vig is going to play the second lead, and Neha Rana will be seen as the female lead.

The promo for the show has been receiving rave reviews and fans have been waiting diligently to watch the show.

We have an exclusive update from the show, as per sources, Actress Shweta Sarangal is all set to be seen in the show Junooniyat.

She was previously a part of Dreamiyata’s Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar as well.

The genre of the serial is Musical Drama and Ankit Gupta is playing the role of Jahaan in the promo, he is seen participating in the contest to exonerate his family from the accusations against them. Neha Rana is playing the role of Elahi. Elahi's goal is to become a good singer to communicate with her mom and return to the family. In another promo, Gautam Vig is playing the role of Jordon.

The show has been on the air for a week and fans are loving the chemistry between Jahaan and Ellahi 

