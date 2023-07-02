Exclusive! Swarnghar Actor Aastha Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s next starring Akshit Sukhija?

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-going events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.

And we have an exclusive and exciting update.

As, per sources, Actor Aastha Sharma has been roped in for Dangal TV’s next starring Akshit Sukhija.

Aastha Sharma was previously seen in Color’s Swarnghar produced by Dreamiyata Productions.



We previouly gave you the exclusive update that Actor Akshit Sukhija will play the lead role. The title of the show is not out yet but the show is produced by Full Focus Productions.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Akshit Sukhija roped in for Dangal TV’s next