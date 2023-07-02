Exclusive! Swarnghar Actor Aastha Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s next starring Akshit Sukhija?

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 16:54
Exclusive! Swarnghar Actor Aastha Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s next starring Akshit Sukhija?

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-going events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.

And we have an exclusive and exciting update.

As, per sources, Actor Aastha Sharma has been roped in for Dangal TV’s next starring Akshit Sukhija. 

Aastha Sharma was previously seen in Color’s Swarnghar produced by Dreamiyata Productions. 


We previouly gave you the exclusive update that Actor Akshit Sukhija will play the lead role. The title of the show is not out yet but the show is produced by Full Focus Productions.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Akshit Sukhija roped in for Dangal TV’s next

Aastha Sharma Akshit Sukhija Dangal TV Full Focus Productions Fanna ishq Mein Marjawaan Shubhaarambh Colors Swaranghar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 16:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi or Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta; who aces Sarees better? Check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time we have our eyes set on some of...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa supports Maya; Anuj is adamant to not let his daughter go
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav gifts Katha an expensive dress, Viaan mesmerized by Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that delves into the lives...
Imlie: Exclusive! Imlie finds out about Cheeni’s plans to ruin the wedding!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s show Imlie is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV right now. The second season brought in a...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is to be a part of the finale of this season
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat to be a part of this season’s finale
Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal fulfills his dream as he purchases his dream car
Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal fulfils his dream as he purchases his dream car
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not o
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away