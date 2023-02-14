Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?

Swastik Productions is coming up with a new show for Sony TV, starring Tina Datta in the lead role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 13:02
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.
Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines, and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of a Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!

Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian production company that was founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary who serves as the company's creative director. Swastik Productions have produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the title of the new Swastik Prodcutions, show has been tentatively kept as ‘MERE APNE’.

Tina Datta returns to the screen after a very long time in the lead role of this Turkish Adaptation drama.

Now, we brought you exclusive updates that Actors Taher Shabbir, Chestha Bhagat, Mohit Abrol, and Sujay Reu have been roped in for the show.

Well, the star cast looks very fascinating and this new pairing of actors is reason enough to watch the show and add the flavor that Swastik productions bring, the show will sure;y be a success.

The show will be an adaptation of a Turkish Drama series, and will air on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Cheshta Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!


    

 

 

Mere Apne Tina New Show Taher Shabbir Nisha Air Uske Cousins fan guilty Bepannaah Tina Datta Swastik Productions Sony TV Chestha Bhagat Turkish series Siddarth Kumar Tewary Mohit Abrol Sujay Reu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 13:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani reveals to Savi that Virat is her biological father
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu is jealous of Tanisha and Ayaan, and is in turmoil about her feelings!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi asks Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu and make him her dad for real
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
MUMBAI : It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couple in...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor
From taking interviews to giving interviews, here’s how Lag Ja Gale’s actor Namik Paul became an actor
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16
Naagin’s This actress has a fun time in Phuket, check it out
Naagin’s This actress has a fun time in Phuket, check it out