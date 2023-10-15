Exclusive! Swastik Tiwari roped in for &tv show Atal

Swastik Tiwari

MUMBAI: Television has a variety of content to offer to the viewers these days.

The makers are exploring different genres to make sure they keep the viewers engaged to the screens. 

From comedy, drama, historical and mythological shows, show makers are also keen on exploring shows based on real life stories about our greatest leaders.

&TV is coming up with a new show based on the real life leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

The show is titled Atal and the makers have recently dropped the first promo of the same.

As per sources, Swastik Tiwari has been roped in for the show and while his character has not been revealed yet, it is said that he's going to play a pivotal role.

Talking about Swastik Tiwari, he has worked in a number of projects like Barrister Babu, Shubh Laabh, Khufiya, Sutliya, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and many more.

Talking about the show, the storyline will highlight Atal Bihari Vajpayee's relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking. 

On one hand India was facing slavery under the British rule and on the other, it was facing internal strife and division of wealth, caste, and discrimination. 

A dream envisioned by Atal's mother of a united India was a dream he deeply cherished. This storyline unfolds the inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a boy from humble beginnings who became one of India's most prominent leaders.

Are you excited about this upcoming show?

About Author

