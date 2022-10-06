EXCLUSIVE! Swati Rajput opens up on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar going off-air, shares her bond with Ankit Siwach, says, it is fun to be around him

TellyChakkar got in touch with Swati who spoke in length about her character changes, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar going off-air and much more. 

Swati Rajput

MUMBAI: Swati Rajput is currently seen playing the role of Diya Mathur in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. 

The show started airing on the small screens a few months ago and it is all set to go off-air. 

The viewers have seen how Swati's character has seen a lot of changes ever since the beginning. 

What was your reaction when you were informed about the show wrapping up?

It was really shocking for me as I did not expect the show to wrap up so soon. Our concept was good, everybody liked it and also we got good reviews for our show. I get a lot of messages from people on social media who watch our show. I feel our TRP was good for our 6.30 PM slot. There are times when audiences like certain parts of the show and sometimes they don't like certain tracks. It is a very unpredictable thing for TV. 

What changes have you seen in Diya's character? How satisfied are you with the way your character has shaped up?

I feel this is the longest I have worked on any character so far in my career apart from theatre. I have done web also but even there, you perform a particular role for a fixed time period and then it's over. As an actor, I have learnt a lot. It is a great feeling to go on set and work on myself everyday. 

How has been your journey with Ankit Siwach?

My bond with Ankit is really good. He is a fun-loving guy. We have a lot of emotional scenes together to perform. We are good friends in real life. I feel really good and positive around him. I also started making reels with him recently and fans are loving it. It's fun to be around him. 

Swati has worked in shows like Tum Dena Saath Mera, Agent Raghav, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir, Vodka Diaries, Prithvi Vallabh among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

