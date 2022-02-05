EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to replace Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Mika Singh's reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will be replacing Tera Mera Saath Rahe. The exact launch date of the show is yet to be disclosed.
Swayamvar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of shows have been launched. Along with this, the years have also seen several shows going off-air within a span of a few months of their launch. 

The latest name which is added to this list is Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe. 

The popular drama series that was launched on 16th August last year is all set to wrap up. Yes, you heard it right!

The makers have decided to end the show by mid-June. 

And now, we have another exclusive update that Star Bharat that is gearing up for another show will replace Tera Mera Saath Rahe. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Sumati Singh on daily soaps getting repetitive: To bring that twist to the story, one needs to build up and stretch a little bit which is why viewers feel it is being dragged

Mika Singh's reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will be replacing Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Yes, that's right!

The exact launch date of the show is yet to be disclosed.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe stars Mohammad Nazim, Rupal Patel and Giaa Manek in the lead roles. 

How much will you miss Tera Mera Saath Rahe? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Akshaya Bhingarde enters Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, has a major connection with Gopika, shares interesting insights about her character and much more

 

Mika Singh Star Bharat Shoonya Square Productions Mohammad Nazim Rupal Patel Giaa Manek Sumati Singh Varunn Jain Jyoti Mukerji Vandana Vithlani TellyChakkar
