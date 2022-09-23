EXCLUSIVE! Sweetu Panjwani to JOIN Star Plus' Imlie 2

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have always been at the forefront to update you about all the latest news about all the television shows.

We were the first ones to break the news that Star Plus' popular show Imlie is coming up with a new season.

The viewers are seeing Cheeni all grown up in Imlie 2.

ALSO READ: Imlie: OMG! Imlie loses her child, Aryan is shaken up

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who play the lead roles of Aryan and Imlie are no more a part of season 2.

The first season of Imlie has gone off-air and the second season has kickstarted just a few days back.

Megha Chakraborty, Kunal Vohra and Seerat Kapoor are playing the leads in season 2.

Well, TellyChakkar has one more name who is all set to join the cast.

It is actress Sweetu Panjwani. Ye,s you heard it right!

Sweetu will be seen playing a pivotal role in the drama series.

The show also stars Jitendra Bohara of Kaamnaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame in a pivotal role.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Four Lions Production to come with Imlie 2 on StarPlus