Actress Sweetu Panjwani is all set to join Star Plus' show Imlie Season 2. 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 11:43
EXCLUSIVE! Sweetu Panjwani to JOIN Star Plus' Imlie 2

The viewers are seeing Cheeni all grown up in Imlie 2. 

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who play the lead roles of Aryan and Imlie are no more a part of season 2. 

The first season of Imlie has gone off-air and the second season has kickstarted just a few days back. 

Megha Chakraborty, Kunal Vohra and Seerat Kapoor are playing the leads in season 2. 

Well, TellyChakkar has one more name who is all set to join the cast. 

It is actress Sweetu Panjwani. Ye,s you heard it right!

Sweetu will be seen playing a pivotal role in the drama series. 

The show also stars Jitendra Bohara of Kaamnaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame in a pivotal role. 

