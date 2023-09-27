Exclusive! ‘Taali’ actress Meenakshi Chugh to enter Star Plus’ Imlie

Menaakshi has earlier been seen in projects like ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and she was recently seen in ‘Taali’ starring Sushmita Sen.
Meenakshi Chugh

MUMBAI: ‘Imlie’ on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show initially starred Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles after which Fahmaan Khan took over the male lead’s role. Post their stint, the two excited the show making way for the second generation and Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor came on board for the show.

The show will now witness a new entry in the form of Meenakshi Chugh.

Menaakshi has earlier been seen in projects like 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', 'The Kashmir Files' and she was recently seen in 'Taali' starring Sushmita Sen. Details about her character are not yet known but she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

Currently, Imlie showcases how Imlie is in jail where she is scared of other girls around. We get see Agastya playing piano, tense with memories of how he assumed Imlie to be a rich girl Noyonika Johri but then revealed to be Imlie, a poor girl who sings in the bar.

On the other hand, Imlie too plays the flute, remembering how things happened and how she got trapped by Amrit.

Meanwhile, Alka and Sonali are not happy with Agastya getting married to Noyonika and so they are sure to do something against it.

