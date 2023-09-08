Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Aradhana Sharma roped infor Sony TV’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka!

Balaji Telefilm's new show Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 17:39
Barsatein

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

ALSO READ: Hot! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma is too hot to handle in these pictures

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actress Aradhana Sharma has been roped in to play very pivotal in the show Barsatein.

She will be seen playing the role of  Shivangi Joshi’sstep-sisterr in the show.

Aradhana has been part of many popular shows such as Channa Mereya, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Alibaba, and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

She also has some really exciting projects coming up like LLB- Lakhan Leela Bhargava and We Cam Scam coming up.

Are you excited to see Arandhana on the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Sweet Memories! Aradhana comes to the office, gets lost in the past

The recent storyline of the heartbreak that Arandhana is going through has been very crucial for the show and fans of the show are hooked to the screens.


 

Aradhana Sharma LLB TMKOC< Prarthana Mondol Ali Khan Sameer Malhotra Aransh Kushal Tandon Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Shivangi Joshi Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV TellyChakkar Amir Ali Mishika Mishra Aransh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 17:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Shah Rukh Khan was adamant upon not doing the third instalment of the Don franchise, sources reveal
MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar waited for ten years for Shah Rukh Khan to agree to do Don 3. The decision to find another actor...
Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Aradhana Sharma roped infor Sony TV’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka!
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
OMG! What has Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein been up to since quitting the show? Read to find out!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a very popular show on Star Plus, the show was a spinoff of another popular show Yeh Hai...
EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Khanna reveals what he does to get into the skin of his character Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, shares where he met co-star Rupali Ganguly for the first time and much more
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is ruling several hearts with his rock-solid performance as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' hit drama...
Maitree: How will Maitree unveil the truth of Jhumki being a Naagin in front of the family?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lost and Found! Ishaan finds Savi, shocked to know who is responsible for Savi’s suffering
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Shah Rukh Khan was adamant upon not doing the third instalment of the Don franchise, sources reveal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sargun Kaur Luthra
OMG! What has Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein been up to since quitting the show? Read to find out!
Twinkle Arora
EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Arora on Udaariyaan taking a leap: We weren't given an official notice, we came to know about it just 10 days prior
Dhruv Tara
Dhruv's life takes an intriguing turn after Maharaj’s murder in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
Srishti Jain
EXCLUSIVE! Srishti Jain on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Usually, with a finite series it’s tough to hit the right chord with the audience, but I’m glad we could do that
Jay Soni
EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni on his climax scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I was getting all the flashbacks and welling up as my character has never died before in any of my shows
Simran Tomar
Exclusive! “As an actor, it was a win-win situation if I look from any point of view”, Simran Tomar on entering Mann Sundar, leaving Shravani, her character and more