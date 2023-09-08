Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Aradhana Sharma roped infor Sony TV’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka!

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

As per sources, Actress Aradhana Sharma has been roped in to play very pivotal in the show Barsatein.

She will be seen playing the role of Shivangi Joshi’sstep-sisterr in the show.

Aradhana has been part of many popular shows such as Channa Mereya, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Alibaba, and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

She also has some really exciting projects coming up like LLB- Lakhan Leela Bhargava and We Cam Scam coming up.

The recent storyline of the heartbreak that Arandhana is going through has been very crucial for the show and fans of the show are hooked to the screens.



