Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana Sharma ropes in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 14:09
Aradhana Sharma

Aradhana Sharma is one of the talented actresses in the telly town and she is known for various roles in the television industry.

But now we exclusively learnt that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana has been roped in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat 

The plot of the story is yet to be known but we can expect a beautiful love story, but details regarding Aradhana's role is not yet revealed to us.

Karan and Niyati's fresh pairing has a lot of expectations from the viewers. 

The launch date of Channa Mereya is yet to be known. 

How excited are you to see Aradhana in her next role in Karan and Niyati's show? 

Let us know about your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 

