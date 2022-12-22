Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made a comeback in the top 10, here’s the reason why

MUMBAI : Sab TV is known for making some amazing and unique shows. The channel focuses on bringing in family shows as the tagline says “Asli Mazaa Sab Ke Saath Aata Hai”. The audience has watched a lot of shows that have won their hearts, be it for the story, the characters or the light-hearted nature of those shows.

Sab TV’s TMKOC is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all the actors have become a household name now.

All the characters of the show are hilarious and very relatable. Not just the fresh episode, but the viewers keep watching the old episodes on loop and the show is really made for all the age groups.

Even though the show has been watched very dearly by a big part of the audience, the show hasn’t entered BARC’s top 10 list for a long time.

However, things have changed this time and the show finally made a comeback in top 10.

Tellychakkar got in touch with a source close to the show and we asked them about what worked for the show so well that the ratings spiked this high.

According to the source, it’s the storyline and the characters that people connect to. Surely, many actors left but people still enjoyed the character. The storyline is something that connects to the viewer a lot. They made sure to keep the story relatable, realistic and the comedy has to be clean so that families can watch the show together without worrying about the kids.

Other than that, the audience was watching reruns a lot. The show always had a huge size of audience so it’s not like it wasn’t working. However, the BARC rating looks at the viewership of the current or the latest episode. They really pushed the show a lot. Fortunately, people found out about the latest story and started watching the latest episode. Slowly, the viewership increased. The audience is now watching the latest storyline and is enjoying it really well.

