Exclusive! Take a Look at Sai Ketan Rao’s first look from Sandiip Sikcand’s next for Star Plus called Chashni!

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 16:28
He has been delighting fans with shows that create a buzz and grasp the audience. Currently, he has two new shows in the pipeline.

One of his new shows starring Tanisha Mehta and Namik Paul, titled Lag Jaa Gale launched yesterday for Zee TV and has been receiving love ever since it went on-air.

The other show titled Chashni will star Amandeep Sidhu, Hitanshu Jinsi, Sai Ketan Rao, and Srishti Singh.

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television currently. His performance in the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali as Raghav Rao propelled him to popularity. His paring opposite Shivangi Khedkar is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Well, before making his grand debut on Television the dapper has been an active part of the Tollywood Industry.

Are you excited to see Sai Ketan Rao in this new role?Tell us in the comments below!

