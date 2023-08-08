Exclusive! Take a look at the Grand farewell that Jay Soni received from Rajan Shahi and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! Check out the exclusive video here

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

The audiences have been in love with AbhiRa aka Akshara and ABhimanyu's on-screen jodi. Apart from that, Akshara's on-screen pairing with Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma also received a great response from the fans. 

Well, we all know that Rajan Shahi is not only known for his amazing storyline in the show but his shows are also a visual treat for the viewers. 

Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we gave you the breaking news that Abhinav’s character will die in the show and Jay will be making his exit. 

The cast of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai along with producer Rajan Shahi, and his mother Deepa Shahi, threw a grand farewell party for Jay Soni, to bid adieu to Abhinav in a grand way. 

Check out the video:

The cast and crew brought in a big cake, and Rajan Shahi even presented him with a giant flower arrangement.

Rajan Shahi himself gave a great speech, thanking Jay for his performance and dedication to the show.

Fans have had mixed reactions, to Abhinav’s death, and now that the track is going to change and Akshara blaming Abhimanyu, for Abhinav’s death. 

But it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates from the world of entertainment!

