Exclusive! To talk about my mother’s death was the most difficult part for me, but I know she would have been proud of me: Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Munawar and asked him about the secret that was toughest to reveal, his bonds in jail, and much more.

Your journey has finally come to an end. How does it feel?

It's an amazing feeling. Winning the number one show feels so good. I have earned so much respect and love from the audiences, and that is what matters. I did my best

What is the one secret that you shared on the show that you wouldn’t have if it were not for this game?

Well, it was when I spoke about my mom. I won’t say that she is my strength. She is my weakness and will always remain so. I miss her every day, and it's a void that cannot be filled. Yes, it was very difficult to talk about it in front of so many people and I broke down, but at the same time, I felt light.

If your mom was alive and what would her reaction to your win be?

Like any other mother, she would have been happy and proud of me. But like they say, one doesn’t get everything in life.

Your bond with everyone in the house was loved by the audience, especially with Anjali Arora. What do you have to say about it, and with whom will your friendship continue post the game?

There are many people with whom I would love to continue the bond. Zeeshan, Prince, Saisha, Azama, and Anjali have become close friends and I would love to be in touch with them. As far as my friendship with Anjali is considered, I won’t deny that we are very close friends, but I am in a relationship and so is she. So we were clear on that part. But some fans are disappointed. With time, they will understand.

Well, today, Munawar has become a rage in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following.

