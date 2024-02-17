Exclusive! Tanaav actress Preet Grewal roped in for upcoming Punjabi movie “Haan Main Paagal Haan” starring Himanshi Khurana

Preet Grewal is a known actress in the entertainment industry. She would be soon seen in the Punjabi movie “Haan, Main Paagal Haan” and Himanshi Khurana is the lead actress.
Preet Grewal

Punjabi regional movies are really doing exceptionally well and with each passing year they do give successful hit movies.

Himanshi Khurana who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13 and prior to that she is a famous personality in the Punjab industry.

Just a few weeks ago the actress had revealed that she is a part of an upcoming Punjabi movie titled “Haan, Main Paagal Haan” where she is the lead of the movie.

The project is directed by the well known director Amarpreet Chhabra who has given quite a few hits in the industry.

The movie is produced by Sumeet Singh under the banner of Saga Studios.

The show is slated to release this year and it’s a story of Karma.

ALSO READ : Preet Grewal, Zoya Khan, and Kajal Khanchandani to join Star Plus' Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

As per sources, Tanaav actress Preet Grewal has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Preet is a known actress of the entertainment business and she is best known for her roles in projects like Tanaav, Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka etc.

Well,  it will be lovely to see Preet on the big screen and see the character in the essays.

ALSO READ :Ravi Kumawat and Preet Grewal to star in Surbhi Jyoti’s Bollywood project

