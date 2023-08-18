Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani aka Bina from Barsatein is all praises for her co-star Shivangi Joshi, check it out

MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

The show has been going through a lot of exciting twists and turns and one of the major twists came in with the entry of the popular actress Tanaaz Irani as Bina.

Tanaaz is a very popular name in both television and Bollywood industry where she has given some amazing and memorable performances.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her character, her initial response and much more.

This isn’t a typical love story and your role in the show has garnered a lot of attention as people have seen you after a while now.Tell us something about the character?

It is a fantastic role and it was actually written for somebody older. They wanted a stylish woman who doesn’t wear the typical salwar-kameez, or saree, she lives in Dehradun, owns a bakery and has her own thought of life. Her husband has died and she is very on the face with nothing holding her back.

What was your initial reaction when you were approached for the role?

I really liked it because it was different from the regular characters you see on TV where you have a typical soap with a certain way of speaking. That initially attracted me to it. The look also was very different, a very serious type.

Who did you bond the most with on the set?

It was Shivangi. She is so sweet and so adorable. She is very simple, straight-forward and a very beautiful soul. It has never happened with me before but in 2 days we got so close to each other, it was amazing. We have never met before but it was phenomenal. I am happy because the relationship we share in real life is more or less like the one we share on-screen because she is very innocent and trusting. She likes to believe in all the goodness of the world and I see a lot of myself in her. In a few days of shooting I have been so strongly attached to her that I never want to see her hurt, not even a single tear in her eyes. She’s very positive.

This was our conversation with Tanaaz Irani aka Bina. Tell us how much you liked her role in the show, in the comment section below.

