Exclusive: Tanishq Jain and Anushman Singh bag Star Bharat’s Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki

TellyChakkar recently reported about child artists Nyshita Bajaj and Heet Sharma have been roped in for Star Bharat’s mythological show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki.

Now, we hear that two more kids have been roped in for the show. Child actors namely Tanishq Jain (Yeshu) and Anshuman Singh will soon be seen in the show. Tanishq will play Sudama and Anshuman as Subal.

Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki stars Aditi Sajwan and Kevin Charadva in the lead roles. The show is being produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his production house Swastik Productions.

It is about the life of Bal Krishna (Little Krishna). A cow herder, a mischievous boy whose pranks earned him the nickname 'Makhan Chor' and a protector of Gokul and Vrindavan. The show marks the debut of Hazel Kaur as 'Bal Krishna'. Sumedh Mudgalkar as Lord Vishnu, Aditi Sajwan as Yashoda, Tarun Khanna as Lord Mahadev and Arpit Ranka as Kans, Falaq Naaz as Devaki and many more.

Swastik Production has produced shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Porus, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and list goes on. They currently bankroll RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat.

