Exclusive! Tannaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.

The star Plus show has taken a leap and Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma play the lead roles in the show and the drama is on a high.

(Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Ishaan decides to help Savi by befriending her; Surekha decides to get Ishaan married

According to our sources, the story will soon take a dramatic turn.

We recently reported that actor Guru Haryani has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. He will play the role of Rohan Kalra, a professor of Kalra coaching classes.

Guru has earlier been seen in television shows in the likes of Choti Sarrdaarni and Teri Meri Dooriyaann. He has also shared screen space with Bhavika in Maddam Sir.

(Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi to punish Kiran for his evil deeds, Reeva to return to India?

Well, we now have an update in the show.

Tannaz Irani, who is currently seen in Barsatein will soon mark her entry in the Star Plus show. Earlier, Tannaz has been a part of popular TV shows and Bollywood films in the likes of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for latest updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.