EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on her wedding sequence in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: I'm going to shoot with the heavy bridal attire for at least two weeks, it's extremely exhausting as we shoot for almost 15 hours a day

MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Tanvi Malhara made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

She is paired opposite TV hottie Kunal Jaisingh in the show.

The fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is loved by the viewers.

While Kunal plays the role of Kabir, Tanvi is seen as Katha in the romantic drama series.

As it's been more than a month since the show launched, the makers are now gearing up for a crucial track.

Kabir and Katha's wedding celebrations have kickstarted and there will be interesting twists and turns in the story.

As the pre wedding sequences are on-air, TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanvi who spoke about the current track and much more.

How excited are you for the wedding sequence in the show?

I am very excited about this track. As Katha, I was also waiting for this turmoil to get over. Kabir has entered my life and I can also be happy now. The wedding track will be very gripping and full of drama.

How challenging is it for you to don heavy costumes every day for several hours as you shoot for the wedding sequence?

I am shooting for the show for almost 15 hours every day. It is very exhausting as I am shooting with heavy jewellery and costumes and I am there in every scene. Everyone feels TV artists have a wonderful life but they are not aware of what happens off-screen. I am going to wear this bridal costume for at least two weeks every day till the sequence doesn't get over. The only comfort I look for right now is the sleep that I want for a few hours. I am thankful that the wedding track happened during the monsoon as the climate is quite cool, so it is manageable.

Can you share some details about your wedding looks?

My wedding look is a classic one which mostly every bride dons. I am wearing a red colour lehenga with heavy jewellery. I am giving this classical bride look by mydesigner for this sequence. For jewellery, there is maang tika, kamar patta, and necklace. I have applied mehendi for at least two to three times for this sequence. Everything is done in a very traditional way. The makers have kept it all authentic, rich and Rajasthani.

