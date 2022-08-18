EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Thakkar on her bonding with the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I am like a butterfly on the set, I spend time with everyone, calls Vihan everyone's favourite kid

MUMBAI:Tanvi Thakkar is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress has been a part of the show for several months now and the viewers are in love with her delightful presence as Shivani in the show.

Tanvi's character has been an integral part of the show ever since the beginning.

Well, the viewers have seen a lot of changes in her character over time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanvi who spoke in length about being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, her character, bonding with the star cast and much more.

How has been your journey so far with the star cast of the show?

It has been an excellent journey for me with the star cast. I can't take the name of a few people who are my favourite from the show. I am a butterfly who keeps flying here and there. I keep chilling with everyone on the set. I am equally distributing my time between all the actors. Vihan is everybody's favourite on the sets of the show. He has an amazing sense of humour. We all feel that something is missing when he does not come on the set even for one day. He is only making fun of us.

How challenging is it for you to perform such intense scenes off-camera that everyone is just having fun?

It is quite challenging since the entire star cast is too fun to be around. Otherwise, it doesn't seem challenging at all. We all keep laughing a lot in between the takes. It becomes difficult to get back into the skin of our characters and deliver the right expressions after having a hearty laugh. My character is very positive and I have to do a lot of emotional scenes.

Fans are in love with your camaraderie with Sachin Shroff who plays your husband on-screen. Tell us about your bond.

Sachin and I fight like brother and sister. We are like siblings off-screen. We have this cute nok-jhok. We are really like siblings in real life. Vihan is my younger brother and Sachin is my elder brother. Our track in the show had been very beautiful. For the whole period of our track, we did not have an episode bank at that time. Whatever we used to shoot at night, that used to telecast the next day in the evening on Hotstar. It was a cut-to-cut shoot and I shot constantly for this entire period. This track was only focusing on us. Whenever I think about that track, I still have a smile on my face. We both have given everything to that track.

Lastly, adding about the show taking a leap, Tanvi had said that she has no clue what will happen in the storyline post the leap and who will continue the show.

