Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar of Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin, when asked about coming back to work, says, “As of now, I don't know when I'll return. But, I will for sure”

MUMBAI: Actress Tanvi Thakkar is a well-known personality in the television world. Till recently, the actress was seen portraying the role of Shivani Chavan on Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Thakkar is currently in the best phase of her life where she is expecting her first child along with her husband Aditya Kapadia.

Her fans and followers have been curious to keep up with the actress and are eager to know more about her life and updates.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and in an exclusive conversation, spoke about many things.

Does the perception of people towards an actress change as she becomes a mother?

I think times have changed. I don't think that's true. In fact, people look up to mothers and give more respect, I feel as now, you're multitasking. When you're not pregnant and you're working, then you are just doing your job. But when you are a mother, you're multitasking. When I used to work with Mitali Nag in Ghum, I used to be like, oh my God, look at her. You know, she's always she's working, but she's constantly on call with her son, figuring out what he has eaten, if he's okay, if he has played, if he has done his homework and so on. So, that way, I have more respect for mothers out there.

How do you relax or what are the things that help you feel relaxed, routines or anything like that?

If anybody knows me, they know I'm not a relaxed person. I don't know how to relax. Even if I shut my eyes, I'm never relaxing. I'm just thinking about what to do next after waking up. I'm taking a power rap right now. I have to do this. 15 minutes pass by just like that. I'm a very hyperactive person as an individual. Even when I go for a massage, I end up talking to the individual. I don't shut my eyes and keep quiet for some time. Even if my mouth is shut, my brain is always working. So, that's the kind of a person I am. I don't relax at all. I should be relaxing, but I don't. But, I guess that's something that will never change about me. It's something that I like about myself as well.

Have you planned on when you would return to the screen?

As of now, I don't know when I'll return. But I will, for sure, obviously. It depends on the circumstances. I have to gauge if I am I okay with leaving the baby for a couple of hours and how much does the baby need me? I think it's a very subjective question for everybody, but yes, when it comes to the question of returning, of course I will as this is the love of my life. Working is something that I constantly do all the time. Even when I'm at home, even in this break that I have taken, I'm constantly working, whether it's for social media or anything else. I can't sit in one place at one time at all. I'll definitely return. There's no question about that.

