EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Thakkar opens up about sporting a nose pin for her look in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares her bond with Vihan Verma, says, "He has got an amazing sense of humour"

MUMBAI: Tanvi Thakkar is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress has been a part of the show for several months now and the viewers are in love with her delightful presence as Shivani in the show.

Tanvi's character has been an integral part of the show ever since the beginning.

Well, the viewers have seen a lot of changes in her character over time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanvi who spoke in length about being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, her character, bonding with the star cast and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I was eagerly waiting for the track' Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar gets CANDID about her track, bonding with Neil and Ayesha and more

What kind of response have you got on social media for playing Shivani's character?

When the show was focusing on my track, it was very overwhelming because so many fans have sent me messages saying that they have cried seeing me crying on-screen. My whole intention was to connect with the viewers. People also compliment me for my on-screen look. Since it's a positive character, I think I have an edge. People really relate to it.

Fans are in love with your look in the show. Did you get inspired by someone for sporting this look? Have you given your input to the creatives for the same?

It was my idea to sport a nose pin. I bought one for myself as I like to wear it. I flaunted that look many times off-screen and got a lot of messages from fans that they really like my look. Now, I use it often in the show. My show's creative head is very dear to me. She never forced me to wear something which I didn't want to. With Shivani's character, I can take some liberty in designing it my own way. She has been very flexible with me.

The viewers have seen your amazing bond with Vihan Verma on the set. Tell us about it.

He is someone who is everyone's favourite on the set. He is one naughty kid. Vihan has got an amazing sense of humour. When he does not come on the set, we feel that something is missing. He is always making fun of us. I always tell him to be on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Tanvi Thakkar excited about love track in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'