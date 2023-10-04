Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar reveals the special gestures she received from the production house and the makers during this phase of her pregnancy

MUMBAI:Tanvi Thakkar is a well known actress in the television world.

She is currently seen on the number one serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she essays the role of Shivangi.

The actress is currently in the best phase of her life where she is expecting her first child along with her husband Aditya Kapadia.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how the production took care of her and what was the reaction when she told everyone of this good news.

How was the reaction on the sets of the show when you gave the good news to the cast and crew?

Everyone takes care of me on the sets of the show, from the director and the creatives and production all are so caring. I didn't shoot for three months but when I started they told me that they would be a car arranged for me to pick up and drop. My pack up and close up happens first.

Niel,Ayesha and Aishwarya’s scenes you used to wait for and they would finish mine and pack up and send me home in 3 – 4 hours. I have not been shooting for one month since the fire took place on the sets of the show. Set is changed and when they come back to the old set will resume shooting.

How has the proudiom house Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films treated you in this special phase of your life?

During Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin awards function also I met the producers and they congratulated me and told me till whenever I want to shoot I can come and work and no one would tell me anything and is always confronting and the actors on the sets of the show were very sweet and supportive.

Whenever an actress gets pregnant the makers either decide to end the track of the show; did any such conversation happen with you?

I did’nt shoot for the serial for the first - three months and once the doctor gave me the permission I called my creative head and told him that I would want to return and he said, you come and shoot and when the size of your stomach grows we will see what to do then.

At that time I wondered what he meant if my track would end or something. But then when I resumed work and met my creativity he told me that now only your stomach is showing but we will do something. After two days he came and told me that he spoke to the channel and they have agreed to show me pregnant, so maybe in the upcoming track when I resume work they will show some pregnant track as my husband in the show is in the USA. Whenever I shoot I am sitting and resting and the rest of the cast and crew is standing and utmost care is taking care of me.

Well, it's good to see how the production house is taking care of Tanvi during her pregnancy days

