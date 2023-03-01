Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar shares her experience, says she had to go through a lot of complications

MUMBAI : Tanvi Thakkar is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress has been a part of the show for several months now and the viewers are in love with her delightful presence as Shivani in the show.

Tanvi's character has been an integral part of the show ever since the beginning.

Tanvi also featured in 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Bepannah Pyaar' among others.

Tanvi made her television acting debut in 2008 with the television show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'.

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia got hitched on February 16 in a simple court wedding. Later, the couple hosted a low-key reception dinner at a SoBo hotel for family and friends.

The newlyweds were seen posing for fun pictures with friends and family members at the intimate celebration.

Tanvi and Aditya met on the sets of a TV show, many years back. They started dating each other and have been in a relationship for a pretty long time now.

However, their happiness has multiplied now as they recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting a child.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she spoke about her complications and how Aaditya was supposrtive as a new dad.

Tell us how excited are the new mother and father now?

We announced after 3 months. More than excited we were going through a lot of ups and downs. I had a lot of complications. I had also stopped shooting for the show since the last 2 months. I got to know in October but I had not revealed it to anyone else on the set. One day I had a complication and had to leave the set to go to the doctor. I thought I’ll come back by evening but then the doctor told me that there are complications in my case so I’ll have to stop shooting for the next 2 months. For 2 months, I was in house arrest, I mean I would not even go to the living room in my house.

I informed the production since 2 months is a long time. So I just informed Siddharth about the problem and he was very understanding. This kind of behaviour isn’t really something that you see in the industry but he was so understanding and he made me feel so comfortable. Finally in December the doctor told me that I can resume shooting.

So how was your first day shooting on the sets after such a long time?

I texted Siddharth that I can start shooting. He texted me back after 2 days telling me to come back. Yesterday was my first day after 2 months and it was so nice, I was pampered by everyone as they all came to know through my social media post. It was really overwhelming from the moment entered till the moment I left the set. I thanked the creators and everyone else.

How was Aaditya supporting during all this?

I think I would’ve not managed without Adi and my mother. The best part was that we heard the baby’s heartbeat on Adi’s birthday. Adi’s birthday comes on 14th November and the doctor had given the same date for Baby’s heartbeat too. I’m the hyper one and Adi is Buddha. I told him we won’t go on 14th, instead we will go on 13th or 15th so just in case if there is any bad news I don’t want his birthday to be ruined. But he said that we will go on 14th only and that heartbeat will be my gift.

So it was my family doctor and she was so sweet that she played the heartbeat and then she remembered that it was Adi’s birthday so she played the heartbeat again.

This was our conversation with Tanvi Thakkar.

