Exclusive! Tasneem Ali bags Colors upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Cockcrow and Shaika Films is successfully running shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaamnaa on Star Plus and Sony TV respectively. Colors' show Choti Saardaarrni is also working wonders.

The production house is now all set to come up with a new show on Colors which is titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

Well, we had exclusively reported about Ishqbaaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh bagging the lead role in the show.

We also reported about actor Hiten Paintal who will be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

And now, another talented actor is all set to join the show's star cast and it is Tasneem Ali.

She will be portraying the role of Fatima kn the show.

We have previously reported about actors like Dipali Kamat, Abhinav Shukla, and Alisha Praveen, who have been roped in for the show.

The show will hit the small screens from 1st June.

