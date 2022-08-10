Exclusive! Is Tassnim Nerurkar leaving the show? This is what the fans have to say about the news, check it out

The show is known not just for a great storyline but also for the characters that the audience connects to. Be it a negative, a grey shade or a positive character, all the actors are praised for their performances and for bringing life into the show.
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj.

Some characters leave their mark while sometimes it’s the actor who leaves a mark. But sometimes it’s both the actor and the character that does the magic and impresses everyone.

Some actors in the past have left the show for various reasons and have also been replaced. This time however, is a different matter.

Tassnim Nerurkar who plays the role of Rakhi Dave, has become a topic of conversation for the fans as there has been a buzz that the actress might be bidding goodbye to the show.

There is a reason for the buzz. As per some sources, it is confirmed that she is leaving the show while at the same time, there are also some sources which say that the actress is still in between talks.

So we decided to take an audience poll to see what the decision should be.

Here we show you the results for the poll as well as some of the comments from fans. Check it out:

Tassnim’s character, Rakhi Dave, has become one of the most connectible characters as it brings the extra spiciness in the drama.

Tell us how you feel about tassnim’s character in the show?

About Author

Comments

