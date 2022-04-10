EXCLUSIVE! Tassnim Sheikh opens about her feelings for her character; says, “Rakhi’s character is like a rainbow, which has every shade”

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Tassnim Sheikh talks about how she feels about her character and we got to know some interesting insights. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: Tassnim Sheikh is ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus' popular running show Anupamaa. The talented diva portrays the character of Rakhi Dave, who is Nidhi Shah, aka Kinjal's mom.

The viewers have seen a lot of different shades of Rakhi in the show, which has taken everyone by surprise. However, the recent track of the show where Toshu's infidelity was exposed in front of everyone by Anupamaa saw a different side of Rakhi which was unexpected.

Although Rakhi had warned Toshu to mend his ways, she did not want to disclose this harsh truth to her daughter. Anupamaa took a stand for Kinjal, and later, Rakhi also realized that it was right for Toshu to get exposed.

Well, this track has been quite interesting, and there is a lot more for the viewers to see.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tassnim, who spoke about the show and what else the viewers can expect from Rakhi's character.

Now that the focus is on Kinjal, whatever happens with her will affect Rakhi as well. So will Rakhi turn evil again?

“Rakhi is an unpredictable character that can do anything. But she will always do what is right. She has never hurt people unnecessarily. She has always spoken the truth and that is what has hurt people. She is so blunt and sharp that she doesn’t care about how the other person will feel. So whatever the situation is, Rakhi Dave will do what is right.”

How do you feel about Rakhi’s character?

“The writers have written this character so beautifully that every emotion mixes with her smoothly. Be it anger, love, emotional or comic, everything suits her character. She does not create drama unnecessarily, she just speaks the truth. Rakhi’s character is like a rainbow, which has every shade. She never drives on one thing, she decides according to the situation.”

What would you like to say to all the Rakhi Dave fans?

“I very honestly want to say that the way they have showered love for me from the beginning of my career, I have played so many characters and have received love for every one of them. Just like that, Rakhi Dave is being loved a lot as well. As Rakhi Dave, whatever I do is not just me. It’s the team work of the writers, producers and directors. So the credit of my character goes to the entire team. Thank you for all the love and I read all my DMs. I reply to the ones I can but I read all of them. I feel appreciated and even share it with the writers and producers as to how the viewers are reacting to my character.”

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

