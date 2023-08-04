Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”

COLORS is coming up with a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” which will begin on the 15th of April and will air everyday at 10:00 pm. It will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 19:09
Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show of COLORS “Entertainment Ki Raat – Hou

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there a lot of non–fiction shows that are also been launched, like reality shows. 

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”. 

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who would assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

ALSO READ : Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty will be the first guest on the show, where they would be having fun with everyone on the show.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air all days at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

Are you excited to see the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! Is this when Tejasswi Prakash will exit Naagin 6 and the show goes off-air? Find out details here!

Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Naagin 6 Bigg Boss winner Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar Reality show Entertainment ki Raat –housefull Punit J. Pathak Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 19:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Dhamaka! Abhir’s truth to come out in the open during the Gangaur celebrations?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Shocking! Bhumi Pednekar follows the style of Naagin actress Nia Sharma
MUMBAI:These days when actors go in for an event the style quotient is as important as you get papped everywhere and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Aww! Abhimanyu decorates Abhir’s hospital room to give him the warmth of his home
MUMBAI:   Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drop major couple goals as they are soon to embrace parenthood
MUMBAI:Actress Ishita Dutta who was seen and loved in the movie Drishyam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we...
From performing together to performing in front of judge Terence Lewis, Shivanshu Soni mesmerizes everybody with his spectacular performance on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'
 MUMBAI : With a few hours to go, the excitement for Sony Entertainment Television's brand new edition of "India's Best...
Recent Stories
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drops major couple goals as they soon to embrace parenthood
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drop major couple goals as they are soon to embrace parenthood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shocking! Bhumi Pednekar follows the style of Naagin actress Nia Sharma
Shocking! Bhumi Pednekar follows the style of Naagin actress Nia Sharma
Shivanshu
From performing together to performing in front of judge Terence Lewis, Shivanshu Soni mesmerizes everybody with his spectacular performance on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Surbhi Jyoti to participate in the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Surbhi Jyoti to participate in the show?
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to be the gang leader in the upcoming season?
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to be the gang leader in the upcoming season?
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Bos 15 contestant Moose Jattana to participate in the upcoming season?
Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar roped in for Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar roped in for Ishq Mein Ghayal