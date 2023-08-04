Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show of COLORS “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows there a lot of non–fiction shows that are also been launched.

Like many dances and signing reality shows are been launched and now COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who would be assigned tasks to the celebrities who come on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks, and punishments.

From fun games and musical games to dance-offs and antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty will be the first guest on the show, where they would be having some fun with everyone on the show

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khatra but will have a different taste to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April all days at 10:00 PM exclusively on COLORS.

