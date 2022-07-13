EXCLUSIVE! Tejasswi Prakash to perform with Karan Kundrra in Dance Deewane Juniors' Finale

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Wed, 07/13/2022 - 15:30
Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

As we had reported earlier that the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is coming to an end and the finale will be taking place soon where many celebrities will be performing.  We came across a photo that was shared by Tanvi Dogra where she revealed what Anchal Sahu means to her before they go and perform on stage.

Now, the breaking news is that Tejasswi Prakash turns Jasmine for her Aladdin aka Karan Kundrra. The show is all set to have the theme of fantasy in the finale. 

Are you excited to see the two performances during the finale of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Wed, 07/13/2022 - 15:30

Latest Video