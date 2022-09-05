EXCLUSIVE! TejRan to grace the stage of Khatra Khatra Khatra for the first time

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it. Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 17:19
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show. The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient and will leave you in splits. Now, the breaking news is that TejRan is all set to come into the show, this would be the first time when we will see Tejasswi and Karan together after the Lock Upp finale. 

Bharti Singh Harsh Limbachiya Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Farah Khan Huma Qureshi Saqib Saleem And Sara Ali Khan Umar Riaz Shmaita Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar
