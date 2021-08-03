Exclusive! Television actor Vinod Kapoor bags Doordarshan’s show Swaraj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you the exclusive news and happenings from the world of entertainment.

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial Swaraj and how Deepak Takur and Manoj Dutt were roped in for the show.

We have exclusively got to know that television actor Vinod Kapoor has been roped in for an upcoming show titled Swaraj that will air on Doordarshan.

Not much is known about his role in the serial but he would be having a pivotal role.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss fame Deepak Thakur gears up for his new project)

Vinod Kapoor is an Indian film actor who works in Hindi cinema and TV serials. He played the role of Dushasana in the Indian TV serial Mahabharat and essayed the role of Vibhishana in the TV serial Vishnu Puran and Ramayan.

Well, there is not much known about the show and the cast, but we promise to get you more details on the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Harshita Ruhela to join the cast of Contiloe’s next titled Swaraj)