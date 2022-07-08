Exclusive! Television actress Shweta Dadhich roped in for Colors' upcoming show Pishachini

MUMBAI : Colors TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

Pishachini is one of them that has created a lot of buzz among the fans.

The show will see Harsh Rajput, Jiya Shankar and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles.

As per sources, television actress Shweta Dadhich has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be having a pivotal role.

Shweta has charmed the audiences with her performance in projects like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Prithvi Vallabh, among others.

We had previously reported about actors like Saumya Saraswat, Priyank Tatariya, and Sagar Rambhiya, among others.

The show has already created a buzz among the audience and the fans are waiting to watch the new serial.

The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks.

