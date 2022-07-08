Exclusive! Television actress Shweta Dadhich roped in for Colors' upcoming show Pishachini

Pishachini is an upcoming show on Colors and now we have exclusively got to know that Shweta has been roped in for a pivotal role.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 17:50
Shweta Dadhich

MUMBAI : Colors TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

Pishachini is one of them that has created a lot of buzz among the fans.

The show will see Harsh Rajput, Jiya Shankar and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of brining you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, television actress Shweta Dadhich has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be having a pivotal role. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Priyank Tatariya and Sagar Rambhia JOIN the cast of Colors' Pishachini

Shweta has charmed the audiences with her performance in projects like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Prithvi Vallabh, among others.

We had previously reported about actors like Saumya Saraswat, Priyank Tatariya, and Sagar Rambhiya, among others.

The show has already created a buzz among the audience and the fans are waiting to watch the new serial.

The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks.

We promise to give you more updates on this upcoming show, until then stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: My character of Pishachini is highly entertaining, unlike other vamps on TV: Sangeeta Ghosh

Rani Pishachini Nyrraa M Banerji Pavitra Colors Voot Saumya Saraswat Shakuntalam Jiya Shankar TV news TellyChakkar Garima dixit
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 17:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Karan Kundrra breaks his silence on not deleting his exes’ pics on social media
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a renowned name in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The Dil Hi Toh...
Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming big Bollywood release Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring...
Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings sold to Netflix for these many crores
MUMBAI: The much-awaited film Darlings finally released on Netflix on August 5. The black comedy-drama film is co-...
OMG! Take a look at THESE Bollywood actresses who ended up giving a tight slap to their co-stars for real in front of the entire crew
MUMBAI: Sometimes Bollywood actors take the beating to look authentic on screen. However, actresses like Katrina Kaif,...
WOW! Apart from films, these 3 sources contribute to Alia Bhatt's NET WORTH
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has an impressing fan following....
Revealed! Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor opens up on rejecting Hollywood projects, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: With 39 years of experience in the industry, Anil Kapoor won several hearts with movies that includes Tezaab,...
Recent Stories
Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more
Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video