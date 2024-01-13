Exclusive! Television offers actors an opportunity like no other medium: Adnan Khan on shooting for Prachand Ashoka

MUMBAI : TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch a new show Prachand Ashok based on the heroic Ashoka under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show will be launching on Colors TV.

Actor Adnan Khan, who was seen in Katha Ankahee has been roped in to play the titular role. Actress Mallika Singh will be starring opposite him in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Adnan, he spoke to us about the audience response, what prompted him to take up the role and the concept of the show.

Adnan said, “Television offers actors an opportunity like no other medium. You live the character day in and out for 12 hours and after a point of time, the actor knows the character better than anyone else. Improvisations are possible once you get hold of the language.”

When asked about the audience response expected as the show has already been made once, Adnan mentioned, “Yes the story has been made but the concept or the angle which we have approached is not something which has been explored. Also, I am a very selfish persona personally speaking. When I was a child, I saw the film Ashoka and I felt that I should do something like this. I think if I have explored that character or not and whether or not I should do it and make my decision.

With regards to people liking it or not, I feel that if a character is performed with hardwork and dedication, it will be seen. People like seeing the truth. You show the truth to them 25 times, the audience will support you and watch it all 25 times.”

Well said Adnan!



