EXCLUSIVE! Tera Chhalava fame Kavita Kaushik on the lowest phase of her life: When F.I.R. was at its peak, I was the saddest and most depressed person as my father was dying of cancer

Kavita Kaushik who was last seen doing a special cameo in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir as Chandramukhi Chautala is once again back in action with the web show Tera Chhalava. 

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens. 

The diva has been a part of the television industry for a long time. 

Kavita has delivered some smashing performances in all her shows so far. 

The actress is known for her role in F.I.R. where she was seen as Chandramukhi Chautala.

While the show went off-air a few years ago, fans still remember Kavita for this character. 

The pretty diva last seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Maddam Sir for a special cameo is again back in action. 

Kavita recently appeared in a web show titled Tera Chhalava that was released on Hungama Play. 

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak to Kavita about it. 

Story and character...

I am a part of the story named Happy Anniversary. We are seen as one happy couple giving major couple goals. Everyone is in awe of them. But the situation is totally different from what they show to the outside world. Either their true colours come out or they change colours when at home. There is suspense, thrill and drama.

Myth about you...

People say that I'm really strong but I am just a brilliant actor. I played Chandramukhi Chautala well because I become a character. I am a very normal human unlike anyone else. I do have my weaknesses which people don't know about. 

When F.I.R. was at its peak and I was being praised and awarded for my performances, I was the saddest and most depressed person at that time. My father was dying of cancer. I was in a sad relationship. I had no idea what was happening. I used to never go to award ceremonies and people used to get upset. 

Fans' craze for F.I.R...

When I was doing a Punjabi film where I played the lead, the journalists were not keen on asking me about my film but just F.I.R. While doing F.I.R, I thought about reinventing different characters, which I did. I did a cameo in Maddam Sir as Chandramukhi Chautala. The audience went crazy and I had a great time after a very long time. I realized that I belong to these roles. I improvise a lot while performing. Not just the audience but even I have to keep Chandramukhi's character aside when I try out a new role. 

Well said, Kavita! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kavita Kaushik on women-centric cop-comedies becoming huge hit: Comedy will always be the need of the hour and a good comedy will always work

