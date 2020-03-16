EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe actor Nitin Vakharia to enter Colors' Spy Bahu

Colors popular show Spy Bahu is all set to witness a new entry. Actor Nitin Vakharia is set to make an entry in the show and will be playing a pivotal role.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:42
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe actor Nitin Vakharia to enter Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world for our avid and prestigious readers.

We have constantly kept you updated about all the latest happenings in the TV shows. 

Colors' show Spy Bahu is which stars Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad in the lead roles is working wonders on small screens. 

The show started a few months ago and the viewers are loving how the show's story is progressing. 

We had reported about many actors who had entered the show after its launch. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Nitin Vakharia is all set to enter Spy Bahu. 

ALSO READ: Spy Bahu: Game Changer! Sejal isn’t what she seems to be, Yohaan in a love trap

Nothing much has been known about Nitin's character yet. 

Spy Bahu stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles.

Nitin is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe where he is playing the role of Keshav Modi. 

Meanwhile, Sehban is back on the small screens after his successful stint in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta.

The show Spy Bahu is bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi's production house Viniyard Productions. It is known for producing popular projects like Jamai Raja, and Masaba Masaba among others.

Sehban and Sana teamed up for the first time for Spy Bahu and the viewers are in love with their jodi.

How excited are you for Nitin's entry? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sanjeev Jogtiyani JOINS the cast of Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad's Spy Bahu

Spy Bahu Vineyard Productions Ashwini Yardi Sana Sayyad Sehban Azim Jamai Raja Masaba Masaba Faizal Batliwala Colors Nitin Vakharia TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Must Watch! Anubhav and Gungun’s bed conversation, Garima comes knocking
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
OMG! Social media influencer Bhuvan Bam took a dig at Anjali Arora for THIS reason, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is currently one of the biggest YouTuber and content creators in India. His content is not just...
Amazing! Take a look at who all are invited to Imlie's get together dinner party
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Oops! Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi is furious at this costar, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life...
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing projects being made under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production. How...
Sensuous! From Jannat Zubair to Erica Fernandes, take a look at the super sizzling pool pictures of these TV actresses.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Television actresses are always seen...
Recent Stories
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
Latest Video