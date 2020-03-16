EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe actor Nitin Vakharia to enter Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world for our avid and prestigious readers.

Colors' show Spy Bahu is which stars Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad in the lead roles is working wonders on small screens.

The show started a few months ago and the viewers are loving how the show's story is progressing.

We had reported about many actors who had entered the show after its launch.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Nitin Vakharia is all set to enter Spy Bahu.

Nothing much has been known about Nitin's character yet.

Nitin is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe where he is playing the role of Keshav Modi.

Meanwhile, Sehban is back on the small screens after his successful stint in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta.

The show Spy Bahu is bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi's production house Viniyard Productions. It is known for producing popular projects like Jamai Raja, and Masaba Masaba among others.

Sehban and Sana teamed up for the first time for Spy Bahu and the viewers are in love with their jodi.

