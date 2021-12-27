EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Priyamvada Kant opens up on her views on taking up Bigg Boss: I would definitely love to do it, I had done Splitsvilla before and had a great experience

MUMBAI: Priyamvada Kant is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actress has recently made a smashing entry and the show's track has become quite interesting.

Priyamvada plays the role of Priya in the show who is Saksham's college friend.

The actress is seen in a negative role and is here to create problems between Saksham and Gopika and separate them.

Priya wants to marry Saksham so that she can lead a lavish life along with her maternal uncle.

Well, a lot of drama still awaits as Priya is set to create a lot of problems between Saksham and Gopika.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyamvada who spoke in length about the show and much more.

On-screen rivals, how is your bond with Giaa Manek off-screen?

Giaa is a complete sweetheart. I have known her from before but I met her after years. She is extremely sweet and we bond really well. It's great shooting with her. We give each other suggestions in the scene and it's fun to work with her.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to in your future projects?

I never plan my future projects. I think as and when I get something that excites me and that I feel like, I could probably add to something interesting, I take it up. So, you never know what I am going to do next.

Bigg Boss is currently trending and one of the most popular reality shows. Would you like to give it a try?

Most definitely! I would love to do Bigg Boss because I have done Splistvilla and have won it. It was a great experience and I had a really good time. I would definitely do Bigg Boss maybe not anytime soon. But at some point in my life, I would love to do Bigg Boss.

Priyamvada has previously been a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bairi Piya, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Love By Chance, Naagin 5 among others.

