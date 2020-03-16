EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Varunn Jain opens up on taking a gap between his projects, says he has always been financially stable to make sure he can survive when not working

MUMBAI: Varunn Jain is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actor is playing the parallel lead in the popular drama series.

Well, there were rumours about the show going off-air, however, the actors rubbished them and the show continued at its own pace.

But now finally, the makers have decided to wrap up the show after running on the small screens for 10 months.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Varunn who spoke about the show going off-air and much more.

As you mentioned earlier in an interview that you are choosy about your projects, so does that affect your career because it might create a gap between your projects?

Of course, it affects the career. An actor should continue to make his presence felt in the showbiz world. An actor should keep working or else people will forget him. This is necessary. However, everyone has their own point of view. Sometimes actors take up any work they have been offered to survive in the city as it is not easy to earn a living in such a big city. But I have kept myself financially secure all these years so that I can survive in the city even when I am out of work. This is why I prefer being choosy with my work.

How comfortable are you doing a web show with the kind of content that is being portrayed?

I am okay with doing web shows with a little bit of rough language being spoken. But I try to avoid taking shows with bold content. I won't be able to do it. I don't mind doing it if it's presented in a subtle and sophisticated way. However, it depends on which OTT platform that show will air.

What are your views on online trolling? Does that affect you? How do you face it?

I haven't posted any such content on social media for which I would get trolled. I make sure that there isn't anything that I post for which people troll me. But even if they post some crass comments, I completely ignore them. However, sometimes when it gets out of hand, I make sure to give befitting responses to those people. It just doesn't affect me at all.

