Exclusive! Tera Yaar Hoon Main to go off air, this when is the last day of the shoot

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main is one of the most loved and cherished shows on television.

The track of the show is interesting and is quite funny which leaves the fans in splits.

The show is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal under the production of Shashi Sumeet Productions. It stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh in lead roles.

As per sources, it seems that Sab Tv’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main is going off-air, the reason why the show is shutting shop is still unknown.

The cast and crew will be shooting for the last episode on 20th January 2022. The show had a successful run of almost 1 ½ year and it did make a place in the audience’s heart but unfortunately the show will be going off-air.

We ae sure this has upset the fans of the show as they would miss watching their favorite actors on screen.

Well, once a serial begins at some point it needs to shut down and finally, it’s the time for Tera Yaar Hoo Main to say goodbye to the audience.

The last episode date is still not out but soon we shall know when the last episode will be telecasted.

Until then keep watching your favorite show.

