Exclusive! Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Sukesh Anand joins Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to launch a new mythological show titled Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala. The title itself suggests that the show will revolve around Lord Krishna. The project will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment.

Exclusive! Surendra Thakur joins Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Neha Sargam will play the female lead of Yashoda, while Rahul Sharma will play the male lead.

Now, we hear that the makers have roped in Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Sukesh Anand for the role of Brahman. We heard that the role would be a cameo role and would be seen for a week or so.

The show will also star Romit Raj as Vasudev, Dinesh Mehta as Lord Shiva, Reema Worah as Yog Maya, Piyali Munshi as Goddess Laxmi, Nimisha Vakaria as Purna Mashi, Hitanshu Jinsi as Lord Vishnu, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol as Upanand, Suman Gupta as Devki, Ram Yashvardhan as Kans, and Pradeep Kabra as Asur.

Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Tenali Rama. They recently launched Dharm Yoddha Garud on Sony SAB.

