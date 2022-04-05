Exclusive! Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Sukesh Anand joins Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Sukesh Anand joins Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 11:32
Exclusive! Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Sukesh Anand joins Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

MUMBAI: We are back with another update from an upcoming TV show!

Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to launch a new mythological show titled Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala. The title itself suggests that the show will revolve around Lord Krishna. The project will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Surendra Thakur joins Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Neha Sargam will play the female lead of Yashoda, while Rahul Sharma will play the male lead.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast.

Now, we hear that the makers have roped in Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Sukesh Anand for the role of Brahman. We heard that the role would be a cameo role and would be seen for a week or so.

Also read: Exclusive! Surendra Thakur joins Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

The show will also star Romit Raj as Vasudev, Dinesh Mehta as Lord Shiva, Reema Worah as Yog Maya, Piyali Munshi as Goddess Laxmi, Nimisha Vakaria as Purna Mashi, Hitanshu Jinsi as Lord Vishnu, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol as Upanand, Suman Gupta as Devki, Ram Yashvardhan as Kans, and Pradeep Kabra as Asur.

Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Tenali Rama. They recently launched Dharm Yoddha Garud on Sony SAB.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry! 

Sony TV Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala Romit Raj Ram Yashvardhan Neha Sargam Raviz Thakur Contiloe Porus Ram Awana TellyChakkar Sukesh Anand surendra thakur Sony LIV Sony Entertainment Television
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 11:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
MUMBAI: Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash for friends and family. Seen attending the party were Salman Khan,...
Huge update! Karan Johar announces that Koffee With Karan is not returning; netizens have mixed reactions
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular producers and directors of Bollywood. But one thing that he does best is...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Fans spot Abhira before Abhimanyu does in Akshara's mehndi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Khatra Khatra Khatra: Exclusive! Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek to grace the show
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek will be gracing the show and...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Netizens ask 'Sachmein Shaadi hogayi kya' after seeing Pranali flaunting the sindoor look with Harshad Chopda at Jaipur Airport
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Must Read! When Chandan Prabhakar opened up about Kapil Sharma’s mental health
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The comedian-actor leaves no stone unturned...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
Latest Video