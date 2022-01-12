EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main's Sukesh Anand to ENTER Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also read:Fabulous! Ranveer Singh to make his digital debut with ‘The Wheel of Time’ web series on Amazon Prime

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We all know that Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh that started airing a few months ago is being loved by viewers. The show stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar, and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles.

Now the exclusive news is that Tera Yaar Hoon Main's Sukesh Anand is all set to enter the show, he shall play a pivotal cameo in the show. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Are you excited about the actor's entry in Shubh Laabh? Tell us in the comments.

Shubh Laabh is a story about Savita and her husband Niranjan, who run a snack shop in Ratlam and face a financial crisis. However, things change when Goddess Lakshmi decides to meet them.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Karan Singh Chhabra to play a cameo in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.