EXCLUSIVE! Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na fame Anjali Tatrari opens up on her favourite childhood memory, says she is wanting to relive that moment for a long time now

Anjali Tatrari is paired opposite Avinesh Rekhi in the show. She plays the role of Krisha Chaturvedi while Avinesh is seen as Devraj.
MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

The actress is paired opposite Avinesh Rekhi in the show. 

Anjali plays the role of Krisha Chaturvedi while Avinesh is seen as Devraj. 

The viewers are in love with Anjali and Avinesh's fresh new pairing and showered love with and support. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anjali who spoke about her character and much more. 

How has Krisha's character evolved with time? What changes are you looking forward to in her role in the future?

It has been a roller coaster ride with Krisha's character because there is not even a single emotion that is left to be tried out. I have experienced every emotion with this character. There is a certain level of maturity from the initial days to now. Even off-screen, it has been a remarkable journey and how my character has grown and matured. I have also matured as an actor after experiencing all these emotions. 

What I forward to in my character is that there is nothing that is left to be explored and experienced. But I would love to do something which is out of Anjali and Krisha's comfort zone.

It's been several months now since you are shooting with the entire star cast. How has the experience been so far? Especially with Avinesh?

When you do a TV show, you tend to spend more time with the people on set than your family. I don't remember having a proper conversation with my mother. On set, everyone has seen all my different shades. Some of them are always there to listen to me. They have been so sweet. Especially, Leena Ji and she will be one person with whom I will always be in touch. 

Avinesh is very focused, serious about his work and very motivated still pretty punctual about everything. He is always thorough with his lines. I have never seen him taking his work for granted. He has been in the industry for a very long time and I would want to see the same dedication towards my work in the next 10 years. That is how I connect with him. He is an amazing co-actor. We both share the same level of dedication. It is wonderful working with all actors on set. 

Your fondest childhood memory which you wish to relive and why?

Since I come from a hill station and there used to be snowfall all the time. We would go up to the terrace and make a snowman. We used to just roll over the snow and enjoy it. Though we used to cry later because of cold and numbness. But we enjoyed it so much. This is one thing I would love to relive. I want to go to Kashmir for a long time but the hectic schedules are keeping me busy. However, I'll definitely take a break and relive my childhood memory.

