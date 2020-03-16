EXCLUSIVE! Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na fame Avinesh Rekhi opens up on the bond with his kids, says they are his biggest fans and love to watch him on screen

MUMBAI: Avinesh Rekhi is presently seen playing the role of Devraj in Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

The actor is paired opposite Anjali Tatrari in the show who is playing the role of Krisha Chaturvedi.

Anjali and Avinesh have teamed up for the first time for a show and the viewers are loving every bit of this fresh new pairing.

Avinesh has proved his mettle in acting in his previous shows and the actor continues to impress everyone with his acting prowess.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Avinesh who spoke about his work and much more.

How has Devraj's character evolved with time in the show?

Devraj's character has started with a man on a mission who is a powerful prince who started his journey to fulfil his brother's dreams. He has now come up and evolved into a man who is so diverse in his beliefs and the commitment he has made to his people, to society and to his own wife, Devraj is just muddled into it and finding ways to get things done properly.

A change you are personally looking forward to?

Each and every scene that we do is equally challenging and brings a lot of substance to it. So, the kind of change I will be looking forward to will be the growth of Krisha and Devraj's love story and what more the viewers can watch so that they get entertainment properly. Devraj and Krisha aka Devisha are the whole and soul of the show. Their growth and love story which is currently filled with conflicts can have a certain positive side to it that people want to look forward to. I also personally look forward to it. I feel that growth is very much required.

How do your kids react when they see you on-screen? How do you manage to spend time with them?

My kids are the biggest fans of mine. They are always very excited when they see me on screen. Both of them love to watch my shows. I hardly get time to spend with them because the shooting hours are very hectic and also they have their schools. So, whenever I come home from work, they are always asleep and when I go back to work, even then they are sleeping. But fortunately, whenever I get a day off from work, I like to spend time with them and take them out to the choice of their favourite place.

