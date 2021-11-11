EXCLUSIVE! Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na's Anjali Tatrari shares a slice of her journey on completing TWO YEARS on TV

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari has turned into one of the most adored actresses since her debut in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Niya had won a lot of hearts and now she is back with a new show as Krisha in Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

The show is surely going to be a fairytale, earlier the shoot took place in Udaipur and the makers left no stone unturned in creating this gorgeous masterpiece for the viewers. Krisha's dream to have a prince charming becomes true with Prince Devraj's entry into her life. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold for the viewers.

In an intriguing conversation with Anjali, she shared about her journey in the Television Industry and more about the show. Check out what she had to say:

You had an outdoor shoot in Udaipur for the show, how was that experience?

It's the first time I went to Udaipur. It's such a beautiful city. I did not get time to relax and enjoy it, but in-between the shoot, I kind of visited all the top places in Udaipur. so actually, I did see the entire Udaipur during the shoot but it's some city that you should go and relax and just vibe along with, I remember shooting near the Ghat during evenings, with that beautiful sunset and that whole, Masaan feeling, I saw kids jumping in the lake. It is such a serene and beautiful view.

So in all, it was the first sequence and it really takes time to gel with the actor. But in this case, We did not even realize we were shooting for the first time, so all the producers are very friendly. The entire staff is so friendly, did not feel we were actually shooting though we had such a hectic schedule. As an actor feel that your shots are coming nice and you are feeling it. So your days were made, and I got this Pen from my director as an appreciation. So I think that kind of made my day and the whole schedule for the airport.

How has it been for you as an actor how well do you think you've grown in these two years on Tv?

I had, of course, my certain set of bottlenecks around, even before I joined the industry pulls that also and journey never stopped. Those. The hard work never stopped sending. You have to keep proving yourself every day because you're shooting every day. You keep on shooting with a different set of people. So as an actor, less, because you play different characters, you have to fool yourself, you have to get the same sort of energy and, you know, dedication, what you show when you crack your first show. So that way it's been lovely, but Oh God! never in my life, I imagine I'll receive so much love and I have grown as an actor.

Right now, I'm in a position where I get to choose what I want to do. Then I feel I really have grown as an actor and I have all these shows, something out of my comfort zone, I've chosen something which has been completely different from what I did earlier. Like my first show was like a slice of the second show was comedy. And the third one is a thriller and completely romance. As an actor, I got to do what I wanted to do. I had options and I think that is what I've achieved so far as options. And I can choose from what I want to do and the fact that I have regular work and I have an audience who has stuck by since day one from my first show, so I think that way I've definitely achieved them somehow everywhere. I go all these veteran actors who have always, probably dreamed of working with somehow. They have seen my shows, all they know about me and they have praised me for my work.

I think nothing could be, better than that for an actor, when your work is acknowledged. When you had no clue that they might be knowing you before you even met them. And also it gives it if she senior show and because they like your work and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan of course done wonders for me because that is where I got myself to prove my skill.

Through that, I can act well. And because I was working with two veteran actors that I was so intimidated, I felt like I would not be seen because I'm working with two such legends was almost given all their life, in this field, so I was very intimidated. I might just not be seen, but then people saw my work and since then, there's, there's not, there's not even a single point where I had to look back with that constant work. I always had people approaching me for work. So I think I'm blessed there. I mean, as an actor, you get to do good projects, two years and three good projects are great.

So who are the five people from your previous shows who you are in touch with constantly?

So this as a person I always had in me that I've been in touch with everybody. I still have my spot dada somehow messaging me, "jabhi aap personal rakhoge muje hi rakhna." have read messages from everybody I'm in touch with everyone not only co-actors, that technical team, the cameramen, the light men, Makeup dada, everybody's in touch with me. And the best part is every time I come up with something new, I get a call or message from everybody, and congratulate me for my role. They're happy that I'm doing well.

I think nothing can be better than that. And this show, I have the same theme, which I had in the previous show, the production people are similar to what they were in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. And so it's almost like I'm working with the same set of. So it does again, a nostalgia.

