EXCLUSIVE! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na's Avinesh Rekhi APPROACHED for Cockcrow and Shaika Production's next on Star Plus

Actor Akash Ahuja is being considered for this new show. His character details are still to be unearthed but he could be seen as a part of this show.

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering hot and spicy news from the telly world.

Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update. Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen. Amidst all this, a new show will be seen commencing on StarPlus.

Starplus has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now and shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are not ready to leave the top slots of the TRP Charts.

Soon, Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are coming up with a new show and it will be showcased on StarPLus. The project is still untitled.

We earlier revealed that Thapki Pyaar Ki actor, Akash Ahuja is being considered for this new show. His character details are still to be unearthed but he could be seen as a part of this show. The production company has brought in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey among others.

Now the breaking news is that Avinesh Rekhi who plays Prince Devraj in Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Naa has been approached for the new show on StarPlus, helmed by Cockcrow and Shaika Productions.

We are sure the audience is intrigued by this news.

