Exclusive! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Vishal Nayak approached for Rajan Shahi’s new show on Star Plus?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being produced these days.

Star Plus is one such channel that has been entertaining viewers for several years and soon a new show is going to be launched.

Rajan Shahi is an ace producer, and both his shows Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the top two when it comes to TRP ratings.

We had reported earlier that the ace producer is gearing up to launch a new show on Star Plus where the story will be revolving around three sisters.

The background of the story will revolve around a Marathi and a Gujarati movie and currently, the show is in the pre-production stage.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus?

As per sources, Vishal Nayak has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Vishal is a known actor in the world of television and he is best known for his roles in serials and web series like Ram Milaye Jodi, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Second Marriage Dot Com, Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki etc.

Well, the show is right now in the pre–production stage and soon an official announcement of the show would be done.

They have been reports that Mohit Malik might be the lead of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Are you excited about Rajan Shahi’s new show?

Do let me know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Rajan Shahi talks about how introducing Abhinav changed the fate of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says “Four – five months ago the show was going to be terminated; the genius mind of Zama Habib saved the show as Abhinav was his creation”