Exclusive! Terence Lewis, Badshah, and Raghav Juyal to grace the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4

MUMBAI: Super Dancer is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. The show does exceptionally well for itself and is loved by the audience. The acts on the show are amazing and breathtaking. Even the judges are shocked by the daring acts of the contestants.

The show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu. The talent seen is to another level.

The show has had three successful seasons. The fourth season is now doing well.

Every weekend, a special guest graces the show and encourages the young talents.

This weekend would mark the finale, and it's going to be very grand.

As per sources, Terence Lewis, Badshah, and Raghav will be seen on the show during the finale to encourage the little finalists to give mind-blowing performances. They will increase the entertainment factor, and with Raghav around, it is going to be a laugh riot.

Well, all the finalists are all set to compete in the finale, and on Saturday, we would get the winner of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

