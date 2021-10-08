EXCLUSIVE! Teri Ladli Main fame Harsh Mishra bags Azaad's show Love Panti by Mahesh Pandey Production

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know how various channels are launching many new shows these days.

Azaad which is one of the most popular channels is all set to launch another show soon.

The new show is titled Love Panti and will be bankrolled by Mahesh Pandey's production house.

TellyChakkar had previously reported about actor Gaurav Sareen playing the lead role in the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actorHarsh Mishra is roped in for the show.

Harsh has previously starred in Star Bharat's show Teri Ladli Main.

Harsh will be playing a negative role in the show.

We will soon be back with the latest updates on this development.

