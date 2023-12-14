Exclusive: Teri Meri Doriyaan completes 350 episodes; the cast celebrates with a cake-cutting ceremony on the sets!

The show has been witnessing steady growth and the makers have realized that the thrill factor works for the show and it is because of that the show is doing wonders even on a 7:00 pm timeslot.
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaan is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles of Angad and Sahiba.

The show has been performing quite well on the BARC charts and the audience cannot have enough of the amazing chemistry between the leading star cast, the strong narrative and the concept which is based on a Sikh family.

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj refuses Sahiba and Angad’s allegations

Now, Teri Meri Doriyaann has achieved another milestone.

The show has completed 350 episodes and to celebrate the same, there is a cake cutting ceremony organized by the makers for the entire cast and crew. Apparently, it is not only the cast members but also the other units like production, make-up, design to even the spot dada is being appreciated for their contribution to make the show a success.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Films. The production house is known for its perfect casting of actors.

TellyChakkar wishes the entire team of Teri Meri Doriyaann hearty congratulations!

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Revealed! Angad exposes Yashraj, Everyone stunned to see his evil side

About Author

